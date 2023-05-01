Pope Francis visits Budapest

Pope Francis paid a three-day apostolic journey to Budapest over the weekend. He was received by President Katalin Novak, met Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and held a mass in front of the parliament.

Celebrating mass on Sunday morning in Budapest, Pope Francis asked participants to “be open doors” and appealed to world leaders asking them “to build peace and to give the younger generations a future of hope, not war, a future full of cradles not tombs”.

In his homily delivered in Kossuth Square in front of Parliament, the pope said “Let us try to be – in our words, deeds and daily activities – like Jesus, an open door: a door that is never shut in anyone’s face, a door that enables everyone to enter and experience the beauty of the Lord’s love and forgiveness”.

“Let the Lord of life enter our hearts, with his words of consolation and healing, so that we can then go forth as open doors within society. Be open and inclusive, then, and in this way, help Hungary to grow in fraternity, which is the path of peace,” said the pontiff. He said that “this morning, in this place, we sense the joy of our being God’s holy people. All of us were born of his call. He called us together, and so we are his people, his flock, his Church”.

Noting that “we are diverse and come from different communities”, the pontiff said “it is good for us to be together: bishops and priests, religious and lay faithful”.

Source: MTI

Photo: Facebook/Novák Katalin