Viktor Orban attended gala held on anniversary of Slovak statehood

Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his wife Aniko Levai attended the Saturday gala held in Pozsony (Bratislava) on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the independent Slovak state.

Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger invited all three of his V4 prime minister counterparts as well as their spouses to the event which was held in the building of the Slovak National Theatre.

At the ceremony, speeches were delivered by President of the Slovak Republic Zuzana Caputova, Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic Boris Kollar and Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala.

Source and photo: Miniszterelnok.hu