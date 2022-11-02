“Trump’s Method Needed in Ukraine”

Former US President Donald Trump’s method to promote peace should be applied in connection with the war in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in New York on Friday.

The foreign ministry cited Szijjarto as saying on his way to the United Nations Security Council session that following years of unsuccessful attempts to achieve peace in the Middle East, it was Trump’s approach that resulted in the signing of the Abraham Accords.

The US government managed to convince countries to rebuild their channels of communication following long decades when they were at war or at least in deep conflict with each other, he added.

“This is the key to success in Ukraine, too”, he said.

“In order to achieve peace, the belligerent parties should open channels of communications because peace will never be restored without negotiations.”

The minister also stressed the need to start Russian-American negotiations on the matter. Szijjarto noted that the purpose of setting up the UN had been to promote global peace and this must be kept in mind even today.

Considering that the UN General Assembly has a Hungarian chairman, Hungary has an opportunity to contribute to the start of dialogue between the sides that stand against each other, he added.

Source: MTI

Photo: Facebook