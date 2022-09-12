Orbán offers condolences to Liz Truss

In a message, Prime Minister Viktor Orban offered his condolences to his British counterpart Liz Truss in connection with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Bertalan Havasi, the Prime Minister’s press chief informed the Hungarian news agency MTI on Friday morning.

“I heard with great pain and sadness that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had passed away. Her dedication and service for the United Kingdom are an example for us all,” Orban wrote, adding that we will always remember Her Majesty’s visit to Hungary – which further strengthened relations between the two countries – with fondness.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the people of the United Kingdom,” Orban wrote in conclusion.

Source: Miniszterelnök.hu

Photo: Twitter/Royal Family