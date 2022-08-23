4iG, state make offer for Vodafone Hungary

IT company 4iG and state-owned Corvinus have entered into non-binding heads of terms with Vodafone Group to acquire 100% of the telco’s Hungarian unit for a cash consideration equivalent to an enterprise value of 715 billion forints (EUR 1.8bn).

The transaction would give 4iG 51% of Vodafone Hungary and the state a 49% stake, the company said. The deal is expected to close by end-2022, subject to due diligence, the finalisation of the binding contract and regulatory approval.

“The combination of 4iG and Vodafone is a significant step towards building a Hungarian-owned national champion in the ICT sector,” 4iG said.

The deal “creates significant potential for further growth through cross-selling opportunities, full fixed-to-mobile convergence and scale, resulting in major B2B and B2C revenue synergies”, while the potential of infrastructure consolidation “creates sizeable long-term shareholder value from in-market cost and capex saving synergies,” it added.

In a statement, Economic Development Minister Márton Nagy noted the government’s commitment to significantly increase Hungarian ownership in strategic sectors, saying the transaction would facilitate building a Hungarian-owned market leader to meet challenges of the 21st century and contribute to boosting Hungary’s competitiveness, while serving nearly 4 million customers.

