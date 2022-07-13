Novak meets Bolsonaro

The war in Ukraine, bilateral cooperation, aid to persecuted Christians and family policy were among topics on the agenda for talks between President Katalin Novak, and her Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil on Monday.

Novak and Bolsonaro agreed on the necessity of an early peace agreement in Ukraine, Novak said in a press statement after the talks. She added that both parties offered their mediation to talks between Russia and Ukraine. She noted that the war has been going on for 138 days. “We condemn the attack, but at the same time we consider peace to be most important,” Novak said, adding that she had asked her Brazilian counterpart to use his country’s influence to help bring the war to an end as soon as possible.

Novák noted cooperation with Brazil in the areas of farming, food production and water management, as well as joint efforts to help persecuted Christian communities across the world, a new area of cooperation. Novak emphasised that her visit to Brazil is her first foreign trip outside Europe as president, underlining the importance of bilateral cooperation. Brazil is an important partner and the two countries are strengthening their diplomatic and economic ties as well as cooperation in science and education, she said. She noted that Hungary has purchased two military transport aircraft from Brazil, to be put into service next year.

Concerning family policy, Novak said that like the rest of the developed world, Brazil was also starting to see a drop in the birth rate and marriages. She welcomed Bolsonaro’s commitment to supporting traditional families. “We’re doing the same thing in Hungary, and this has delivered tangible results,” Novak said, arguing that the number of marriages had doubled while the number of abortions had fallen by half and more couples were committed to becoming parents. “Hungarians and Brazilians know that our future lies in the support of our children and traditional families,” Novak said. “We agree that the mother is a woman and the father a man.” “We stand with families and persecuted Christians, but we say no to mass migration because we can see its harmful effects,” she added.

Source: MTI

Photo: Facebook