Orban: We cannot be dragged into the war

Prior to the official beginning of the NATO summit, on Wednesday morning in Madrid, Prime Minister Viktor Orban had talks with Andrés Pastrana, President of the Centrist Democrat International (CDI), the organisation for the world’s Christian democratic, conservative parties, Bertalan Havasi, the Prime Minister’s press chief informed the Hungarian news agency MTI.

At the meeting, which was also attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, the parties agreed that the escalation of the war in Ukraine must be prevented, the Ukrainian people must be supported and refugees must be taken in.

In the context of the NATO summit, Orban said we will not support any proposal that could drag NATO and Hungary into this conflict as this is a war between Russia and Ukraine and NATO is a defence alliance.

The prime minister is accompanied at the NATO summit by both Szijjarto and Defence Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky.

