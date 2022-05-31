Orban celebrates victory in Brussels

We have defended the reduction of household energy bills, we managed to fight back the European Commission’s proposal that sought to ban the use of oil coming from Russia in Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated on Monday night in Brussels, after the first day of the summit of the European Union.

“We have enough problems as it is, even without this. Energy prices are sky high, inflation is high, and due to the sanctions Europe is dancing on the brink of a global economic crisis. Under such circumstances, it would have been unbearable for us had we been compelled to operate the Hungarian economy with more expensive oil. That would have amounted to an atomic bomb. But we managed to avoid that,” the PM stressed.

“We managed to broker a deal which lays down that countries which receive oil via pipeline will be allowed to continue their operations under the old conditions. Tonight families can sleep well, we managed to ward off the most hair-raising idea,” Orban added

Source: Miniszterelnok.hu

Photo: European Council