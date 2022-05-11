President Novak takes office

Katalin Novak on Tuesday took over the presidency of the republic from Janos Ader.

Ader greeted Novak at the entrance of Sandor Palace in the Castle District and showed her round the presidential offices and residency before making an appearance with her on the presidential building’s balcony.

Parliament elected Novak president on March 10, and she will be the sixth president since the 1989/90 change of political system. Novak will be sworn in during a ceremony on Saturday.

Hungary’s president fulfils a largely ceremonial role. According to the Fundamental Law, the president expresses the unity of the nation, protects the democratic functions of the state, and is Commander-in-Chief of the Hungarian Armed Forces. The head of state is elected by the parliament for five years and can fulfil no more than two terms of office.

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog congratulated Novak, who answered that “the State of Israel can count on the continued support of Hungary in the future, as can the Jewish community living in peace and security in Hungary”.

Source and photo: MTI