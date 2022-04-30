Orban to form new government

President Janos Ader has asked Viktor Orban, the incumbent prime minister and leader of the election-winning Fidesz party, to set up Hungary’s next government.



Orban was nominated for the post by the Fidesz-Christian Democrat party alliance. Ader confirmed that Orban had accepted his request and added he would make a formal proposal to parliament on Monday. Ader said the recent election was “the first of its kind in various ways” among the nine democratic elections held since 1989. For the first time, two multi-party formations were competing – the Fidesz-led alliance and the opposition coalition — and the number of national lists was at a record so low, he said, adding that April 3 had seen the highest number of foreign observers and the fewest complaints received. “The results of the election, and the decision voters made are clear: the election was lawful, constitutional, free and democratic,” the president said. “The legitimacy of the new parliament and the next government cannot be questioned,” he added.



In a press statement made in the presence of the president, Orban pledged that the members of his new government would “protect Hungary from the dangers of the next decade…” He said “suffering” lay ahead of Europe’s economies and added that the coronavirus pandemic was not over. On April 3, Hungarian voters “made a clear decision showing that they expect the country’s leaders to protect them against those hardships”. “We must stay out of the war and address challenges of an emerging European economic crisis in a way that Hungary can retain its achievements,” he said.



Orban added that the incumbent government’s recent measures, such as extending caps on the prices of fuels and food, as well as rising pensions, had been designed to that end.



He declined to disclose details about his preparations for the new government, but said negotiations were under way with ministerial candidates, adding that the selection of ministers was determined by “an understanding of the tasks for the next four years”. He said his negotiations were aimed at finding candidates for the full four years because “life quickly changes and Hungary needs a government which can provide the best answers to topical challenges”.



Source and photo: MTI

