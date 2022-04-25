Szijjarto reacts to developments in Slovakia

The Hungarian government is following closely the “unusual” events in Slovakia’s domestic politics, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told MTI on Saturday.

Szijjarto said that, according to press reports, efforts are being made to put the opposition leader behind bars, which “warrants closer attention than usual”.

Slovakia’s national criminal agency NAKA has launched a procedure against Robert Fico, the former prime minister and current leader of the opposition Social Democrats (Smer-SD), and his former interior minister Robert Kalinak on suspicion of setting up and supporting a criminal group and abuse of office.

Fico said at a press conference on Saturday that the charges were baseless and politically motivated. According to the politician, Slovakia is not a state governed by the rule of law but an “American province”. He said that it’s “not Hungary or Poland, but Slovakia is the ulcer on the body of Europe”.

Source: MTI, HJ

Photo: Facebook