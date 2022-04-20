New parliament to meet on May 2

President Janos Ader has convened the inaugural session of Hungary’s new parliament for May 2, the president’s office said.

Under Hungary’s constitution, the inaugural session of the new parliament must be held no later than 30 days after the parliamentary elections. The session will be opened by the president who will put forward a nomination for the country’s next prime minister, to be elected with a simple majority of the votes. The inaugural session will also elect a parliamentary speaker, the deputy speakers and the notaries in a secret ballot. Afterwards, the heads of the National Election Office and the National Election Committee will present their reports about the April 3 general election and the formation of the parties’ parliamentary groups will be announced.

In the election, the ruling Fidesz-KDNP alliance secured 135 seats in the 199-seat parliament, translating into a two-thirds supermajority. The united opposition comprising the leftist Democratic Coalition, conservative Jobbik, green LMP, the Socialist Party and the liberal Momentum and Parbeszed parties secured 57 seats. Radical party Mi Hazank won 6 seats, while the ethnic German minority will be represented by a single lawmaker.

Source and photo: MTI